Judge orders Flint and DEQ into mediation over water

By Associated Press 29 minutes ago

Credit jordanmrcai / Creative Commons

A federal judge has ordered the state of Michigan and the city of Flint into mediation to try to resolve their differences regarding the future of Flint’s drinking water.

U.S. District Judge David Lawson on Tuesday appointed Troy-based attorney Paul Monicatti to facilitate an agreement between the city and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

The department sued Flint in federal court in June, claiming the Flint city council’s refusal to approve a long-term deal to buy water from a Detroit-area system is endangering public health in the wake of a lead-contamination crisis that has largely been blamed on the state itself.

The Flint Journal reports the mediation order will not stop either side from filing pretrial motions or pursuing discovery in the lawsuit.

Flint water crisis

New registry will track everyone in Flint exposed to lead-tainted water

By Aug 1, 2017
A glass being filled with tap water.
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

It happened last December, in the final hours of the last Congress.

After a lot of heavy lifting by Michigan lawmakers on Capitol Hill, a federal aid package for Flint was finally passed.

Today, we've learned 14.4 million of the federal aid dollars from that package will go to Michigan State University to set up a registry of everyone exposed to the lead-tainted water in Flint. 

EPA willing to forgive $20.7 million in debt owed by city of Flint

By Aug 1, 2017
sign that says flint
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The city of Flint could soon get some relief from loans it took out years ago to fix its broken water system.  

Over the years, Flint borrowed more than $20 million from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. But the cash-strapped city has been struggling to pay interest on the loans.    

With its water system still broken, and the recovery from the city’s lead tainted tap water crisis ongoing, the federal Environmental Protection Agency says it’s ready to forgive the debt.

Audit: Undocumented spending surrounding Flint Water Crisis

By Jul 31, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The state of Michigan needs to improve its oversight when it comes to the Flint water crisis. That is a finding by the Michigan Auditor General released in a report Monday.

It says the state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) didn’t provide enough oversight of the food and water lead safety inspections.

“The work got done, but the paperwork, documentation, should have been better,” said Jennifer Holton of MDARD.

MDARD oversees the inspections performed by the Genesee County Health Department.