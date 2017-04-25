Judge tosses challenge to M-22 logo trademark

A federal judge has thrown out the state’s challenge to a Traverse City business that trademarked a highway sign.

The company brands t-shirts, water bottles, wine, and other merchandise with the M-22 logo. Attorney General Bill Schuette said a company can’t do that because the sign belongs to the public. But a federal judge said the state couldn’t show how its interests are harmed by the trademark.

“It’s a major sigh of relief for us. Finally, there’s a decision in our favor. It’s what we’ve always believed,” said M-22 business owner Matt Meyers.

The case now goes back to the Ingham County Circuit Court. M-22 attorney John Di Gicomo says he expects a similar ruling.

“I think we have a good likelihood of success on that motion because of the opinion of the federal judge. I think the analysis is the same. So, we’re excited to get that done.”

A spokesperson for Schuette says the decision is being reviewed.