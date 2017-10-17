WUOMFM

Kalamazoo changes Columbus Day, keeps controversial fountain

  • Kalamazoo's Bronson Park is home to the controversial Fountain of the Pioneers, which was dedicated in 1940.
    Kalamazoo's Bronson Park is home to the controversial Fountain of the Pioneers, which was dedicated in 1940.
    Jim Roberts / National Register of Historic Places

Officials in Kalamazoo have agreed to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day, but the city hasn't decided what to do with a statue that some say celebrates the forced removal of Native Americans.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a resolution Monday to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday of October every year. The deputy city manager says the move is symbolic because Kalamazoo doesn't recognize Columbus Day.

Commissioners also discussed the Fountain of the Pioneers, which depicts a Native American wearing a headdress and facing a weapon-wielding settler. Several people at the Monday meeting called for its removal.

Commissioners didn't immediately make a motion regarding the fountain. But they agreed to re-open the conversation.

Kalamazoo now joins a growing number of Michigan cities that celebrate Indigenous People's Day, including Alpena, Ann Arbor, Detroit, East Lansing, Traverse City and Ypsilanti.

Related Content

Detroit plans to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day next year

By & Oct 11, 2017
A tribal member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
Eva Petoskey

Detroit plans to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day starting next year instead of Columbus Day.

The Detroit News reports City Council approved a proposal Tuesday on the issue about how to mark the second Monday of October.

Detroit joins five other  Michigan cities that have adopted Indigenous Peoples Day, including Alpena, Ann Arbor, East Lansing, Traverse City and Ypsilanti.

Students and community members voice demands for U of M on Indigenous Peoples' Day

By Oct 9, 2017
A man stands on building steps and speaks through a megaphone. Signs reading "Dignity and Rage" and "No More Stolen Lands" can be seen in the background.
Kaye LaFond / Michigan Radio

Students and community members marched on the University of Michigan campus Monday to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day -- an alternative to the Federal Columbus Day Holiday, which many see as a celebration of genocide. 

A pamphlet distributed by the marchers states that Christopher Columbus is "perhaps the most violent symbol possible for Indigenous communities". 

Ann Arbor to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day in 2016

By Nov 17, 2015
Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Berkeley, California.
Quinn Dombrowski / Flickr

Ann Arbor city council passed a resolution on Nov. 16 recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day in place of the nation-wide holiday, Columbus Day.

The Ann Arbor News reported Ann Arbor city council's decision this morning: