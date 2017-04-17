Ken Burns’ new Vietnam War documentary series to shed light on today’s “disunity”

Stateside's conversation with documentary filmmaker Ken Burns.

The Vietnam War spanned more than a decade, from the arrival of U.S. support troops in 1961 to the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975. It’s a conflict that remains one of the most painful chapters in United States history.

Now, acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ken Burns and his co-director Lynn Novick look back on this period in a new ten-part documentary series The Vietnam War.

In his conversation with Stateside, Burns said that the Vietnam Era suffered from a “virus of disunion and separatism,” not unlike our current political moment. His documentary takes an immersive approach, telling the story “like a complex novel with lots of different characters.”

The Vietnam War airs this September on PBS. Burns, an Ann Arbor native, will be at the city’s Michigan Theater on April 19. Tickets are available through Detroit Public Television.

Listen to the full interview with Ken Burns above.

