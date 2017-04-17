WUOMFM
Ken Burns’ new Vietnam War documentary series to shed light on today’s “disunity”

The Vietnam War spanned more than a decade, from the arrival of U.S. support troops in 1961 to the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975. It’s a conflict that remains one of the most painful chapters in United States history.

Soldiers in South Vietnam, 1972.
Now, acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ken Burns and his co-director Lynn Novick look back on this period in a new ten-part documentary series The Vietnam War.

In his conversation with Stateside, Burns said that the Vietnam Era suffered from a “virus of disunion and separatism,” not unlike our current political moment. His documentary takes an immersive approach, telling the story “like a complex novel with lots of different characters.”

The Vietnam War airs this September on PBS. Burns, an Ann Arbor native, will be at the city’s Michigan Theater on April 19. Tickets are available through Detroit Public Television.

Listen to the full interview with Ken Burns above.

"Naneek" follows Michigan vet's return to Vietnam 40 years later

By Nov 11, 2015
Neal Steeno

When soldiers are sent into war, they often leave a chunk of their hearts and souls on the battlefield.

They may make it home, but part of them remains tied to that far-off battleground.

Tim Keenan of Traverse City lived with that hole in his heart and soul for more than 40 years. He was a 20-year-old infantryman in the fall of 1967 when he was dropped into the frontline fighting in Vietnam at Dak To.

Ypsilanti veteran to receive Medal of Honor for daring rescue in Vietnam War

By Jul 13, 2016
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles Kettles
Jodie Westrick / Michigan Radio

Next Monday, the nation will say thank you to 86-year-old Charles Kettles.

President Obama will present the Vietnam veteran helicopter pilot with the Medal of Honor, the military’s highest award, for a courageous rescue mission in the heat of ferocious combat.

43 years later, a Vietnam veteran gets his Purple Heart

By Jul 4, 2012
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

A Vietnam veteran finally received one of the nation's highest military honors on this Independence Day.

Arnold Spencer got his Purple Heart more than four decades after he was wounded in the leg and refused medical evacuation.

Spencer was only 19 years old when he served as an artillery forward observer in an infantry unit in Vietnam.   

He was wounded in a firefight, but turned down a medical evacuation, allowing a more seriously-injured soldier to go in his place, and returned to his unit.