Kincaid announces run for Flint mayor

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will face a city councilman in November’s recall election.

Scott Kincaid had tried to run both for mayor and for re-election to the city council seat he's held for 32 years. But a judge ruled he couldn’t, and ordered Kincaid to make a choice.

Scott Kincaid announced his choice to run for mayor at a UAW Labor Day rally.

He told the crowd it’s time to stop letting the governor run city hall and start moving Flint forward. He also mentioned voter intimidation. 

Several people involved in the recall campaign claim Flint police tried to intimidate them to get them to end the petition drive. At a recent court hearing where an attorney for the mayor tried to scuttle the recall, several people who signed the petition testified that Flint police officers had showed up that their homes and told them to appear in court.

Flint police have been conducting an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by petition circulators.  No charges have yet been filed. An FPD spokesman has in the past declined to comment since it was an “ongoing” investigation. 

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will face more than a dozen challengers in the November recall vote.

Weaver’s two years as Flint mayor have been eventful. Her emergency declaration a month into her term brought Flint’s water crisis to national attention. Hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal and state governments, as well as an outpouring of support from around the country followed.

Weaver has often also clashed with other city leaders. A dispute with the city council over who should pick up Flint’s garbage led to two different companies sending trucks out on city streets. The dispute ended after Weaver’s pick was implicated in a federal corruption probe. 

Weaver’s critics have complained about backroom deals during her administration.  

Flint voters will decide who will finish out the remaining two years in Karen Weaver’s term in the recall election scheduled for November 7.

