Lawsuit filed in case of prisoner suicide in Michigan's women's prison

A federal civil lawsuit claims that state prison guards joked and made a bet on whether an inmate would try to kill herself before she took her own life.

The complaint says officers at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility ignored clear warning signs and 25-year-old Janika Edmonds' requests for help, including a request for a suicide prevention vest, before she hung herself. It says two of the guards placed a bet on whether Edmond would attempt suicide.

The lawsuit also says the Michigan Department of Corrections was aware that ignoring inmates' mental health conditions was an ongoing problem at the women's prison. The legal action says the guards disregarded procedures for dealing with mental health issues and violated Edmond's constitutional rights.

The lawsuit names the MDOC, the warden, two deputy wardens, and 11 guards as defendants.

The MDOC does not comment on pending litigation.