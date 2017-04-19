WUOMFM

Legislative leaders hope to end standoff on money for Flint, Macomb sinkhole

By 13 minutes ago

Credit Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

State lawmakers are back at the Capitol following their spring break. One job facing them is ending a standoff over money to help Macomb County deal with a giant sinkhole.

The sinkhole is as big as a football field and displaced two dozen families after an underground pipe collapsed on Christmas Eve in Fraser. Now, the disaster threatens to rupture sewer lines that could send a giant mess into Lake Saint Clair, which is part of the Great Lakes system.

The state House approved a $3 million dollar grant before the spring break. But the Senate wants the money to be a loan.

Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof (R-West Olive) says there’s been a number of meetings with Governor Rick Snyder and House Speaker Tom Leonard (R-DeWitt) to try to resolve the impasse.

“Lots of discussions, but no decisions yet,” said Meekhof. “Had a good meeting with the speaker, the governor over the past couple of days and working toward some solution, but we don’t have one yet.”

The standoff is also holding up $100 million to upgrade Flint’s water infrastructure, including replacing lead pipes and improvements to the water treatment plant. That money from the federal government is part of the same budget bill as the money for the Macomb sinkhole.

Tags: 
sinkhole
Flint water crisis

Related Content

Flint mayor backs off plan to switch city water source from Detroit to KWA

By 14 hours ago
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (right) stands next to the lead drinking water line that was pulled from a home in Flint.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

It was April 16 of 2013, almost exactly four years ago, when emergency manager Ed Kurtz signed the contract that switched the city of Flint to the Karegnondi Water Authority (KWA). It was heralded as a cost-cutting move.

That decision led to one of the biggest water contamination crises in American history.

The lead poisoning forced the city to go back to getting its water from the Great Lakes Water Authority, which serves Detroit, until the KWA system was in place.

Mayor to outline plans for Flint's primary and backup tap water source

By Apr 16, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

This week, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will outline her plan for the source of her city’s tap water.

On Tuesday, Flint’s mayor will be joined by federal, state and local officials to release her recommendation for the City of Flint’s long-term primary and back-up water sources.