Lessenberry on auto insurance debate, Flint water, and GM donation to Henry Ford Museum

    Legislators in Lansing are debating auto insurance this week including a plan that would drop the mandatory unlimited catastrophic medical coverage.
Michigan legislators are debating auto insurance this week. One proposal would let people choose different levels of coverage – dropping the mandatory open-ended catastrophic medical coverage that's in place now.  Another plan would prohibit the use of zip codes and credit histories to set rates. Everyone – with the possible exception of the insurance companies – seems to agree rates are too high.

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou asks Michigan Radio's senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry if he sees any path to a deal. 

They also discuss the 2-year anniversary of Flint switching to Detroit water, Jocelyn Benson's announcement to run for the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State, and a GM's decision to donate $5 million to the Henry Ford Museum

