Lessenberry on auto insurance debate, Flint water, and GM donation to Henry Ford Museum

Michigan legislators are debating auto insurance this week. One proposal would let people choose different levels of coverage – dropping the mandatory open-ended catastrophic medical coverage that's in place now. Another plan would prohibit the use of zip codes and credit histories to set rates. Everyone – with the possible exception of the insurance companies – seems to agree rates are too high.

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou asks Michigan Radio's senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry if he sees any path to a deal.

They also discuss the 2-year anniversary of Flint switching to Detroit water, Jocelyn Benson's announcement to run for the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State, and a GM's decision to donate $5 million to the Henry Ford Museum.