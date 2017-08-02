Lessenberry on Detroit development, Asian carp, and Fiat-Chrysler, UAW embezzlement allegations

Listen to the conversation.

Wayne County is a step closer to letting its unfinished jail in Detroit become a $1 billion development that would include a pro soccer stadium. The county is working to finalize details with businessman Dan Gilbert. In exchange for the jail site, Gilbert would construct a new criminal justice center near I-75 in the city.

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss the deal and whether major league soccer would be successful in Detroit.

They also talk about the upcoming Army Corps of Engineers report on Asian carp in the Great Lakes, and the allegations of embezzlement by a former Fiat-Chrysler executive, a former union negotiator, and his wife.