Lessenberry on the DeVos confirmation and Gilbert's offer to build new jail

Listen to the conversation.

After Senate hearings, debates, protests, a Saturday Night Live parody, and an unprecedented tie-breaking vote by the vice president, Betsy DeVos is now the U.S. Secretary of Education. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about what her confirmation process reveals about the state of affairs in Washington.

They also discuss businessman Dan Gilbert's offer to buy the half-finished Wayne County jail site and build a better jail elsewhere; a new task force to look at retirement benefit reforms for municipal employees; and Gov. Snyder's plan to pump $260 million into Michigan's rainy day fund though state Republicans have pushed for tax cuts.