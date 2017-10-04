WUOMFM

Lessenberry on Las Vegas shooting, term limits, vanity license plates, and Count Day

By & 25 minutes ago
  • stock photo of hotel exterior
    The man responsible for the mass shooting in Las Vegas shot and killed at least 59 people and injured hundreds more from his hotel window at the Mandalay Bay.
    Flickr user mandj98 / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/

This week a man shot and killed at least 59 people from his hotel window in Las Vegas. Detroit city councilwoman Janee Ayers has since suggested the idea of banning rifles in hotels facing large public spaces. Governor Snyder said this week that the shooting was a reminder of the importance of being vigilant at Michigan's large venues – for example football stadiums and Ford Field.

Senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talks to Michigan Radio's "Morning Edition" host Doug Tribou about whether this most recent incident could lead to major changes to gun laws. 

They also discuss term limits for state legislators, a proposal that's now on hold for a new Michigan license plates that would benefit charitable foundations of the state's pro sports teams, and why Count Day for Michigan school's is only two days.

Tags: 
Morning Edition
Jack Lessenberry
las vegas
Rick Snyder
term limits
NFL
Detroit Lions
count day

Related Content

Remembering the victims of the Las Vegas massacre

By & 11 hours ago
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Michiganders are looking for answers in the wake of the massacre in Las Vegas.

Gunman Stephen Paddock packed at least 10 suitcases with guns and ammo to a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino. From there he opened fire on people attending a country music concert, killing 59 people and injuring nearly 530.

Law enforcement continues to search for a motive.

Research on term limits shows lobbyists, special interests win, while Michiganders often lose

By & May 5, 2017
A photograph of the Michigan Capitol building
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio file photo

Voters still love the idea of term limits. The idea of “throw the rascals out” after a few terms is supposed to end career politicians and instead give us citizen legislators who are more connected to the people back home.

A new book explains 13 years of research into how term limits have worked in Michigan. Its title is Implementing Term Limits: The Case of the Michigan Legislature. It was written by the husband and wife team of Marjorie Sarbaugh-Thompson and Lyke Thompson.

Detroit Lions link arms with coach and owner, as some players kneel

By Associated Press Sep 24, 2017
The Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions

Several Detroit Lions players kneeled during the national anthem and linked arms with standing players, the coach and team owner - part of a unified protest against comments made by President Donald Trump.  The team's actions came Sunday before the game against the Atlanta Falcons, which also had some players kneeling and team members locking arms.

Is your kid in class today? Your school district's funding is counting on it

By Oct 5, 2016
Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio

 

Today is Count Day here in Michigan. That's when every student sitting at his or her desk translates into state dollars for that district.

Across the state, schools are using a variety of tactics to ensure maximum attendance, including robocalls to parents, picture days and prizes for kids who turn up to school.