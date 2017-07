Describing events is tricky business. It’s something we do a lot in the news, and one word can completely change the tone of a story.

Michigan Radio is marking the 50th anniversary of the unrest that happened in Detroit with a two-week series on "Morning Edition" and "Stateside." But what do we – and should we – call the events of 1967? And how do those choices affect our view of this important part of Michigan’s history?