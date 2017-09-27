Lessenberry on Vietnam War legacy in Michigan

Listen to the conversation.

Over the past couple of weeks, people across the country have been looking back at a painful chapter in U.S. history: the Vietnam War. The conflict is the subject of a new 10-part PBS documentary by Lynn Novick and Ann Arbor native Ken Burns.

Michigan Radio's Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry look at the role Michganders played in Vietnam and the war's ongoing legacy in the state.

