Lessenberry on Vietnam War legacy in Michigan

By & 2 minutes ago
    Men drafted for service in Vietnam preparing to leave Ann Arbor in November 1965.
    Old News, Ann Arbor District Library
    Marine Lance Corporal Michael Hellinrake of Grand Rapids, Michigan, uses a power boat to check the pilings of the III Marine Amphibious Force Bridge. Hellinrake is serving with C Company, 3d Military Police Battalion, which guards the bridge.
    photo by Corporal Paul G. Oliver, USMC Archvies Flickr / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
    Hospital Corpsman 2d Class Anthony Fodale, 22 of St. Clair Shores, comforts a North Vietnamese Army soldier found by the Marines of M Company, 3d Battalion, 5th Marines, abandoned in a vast hospital complex seven miles east of the An Hoa.
    photo by Corporal Hank Berkowitz, USMC Archives Flickr / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
    Corporal Steve S. Skinner, 19, of Ypsilanti, emerges from one of several enemy bunkers uncovered during the opening phases of Operation Pipestone Canyon.
    photo by Gunnery Sergeant Chuck Lane, USMC Archives Flickr / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
    An anti-war march outside Crisler Arena on the University of Michigan Campus on September 20, 1969.
    The Detroit News Collection, Walter P. Reuther Library, Archives of Labor and Urban Affairs, Wayne State University

Over the past couple of weeks, people across the country have been looking back at a painful chapter in U.S. history: the Vietnam War. The conflict is the subject of a new 10-part PBS documentary by Lynn Novick and Ann Arbor native Ken Burns.

Michigan Radio's Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry look at the role Michganders played in Vietnam and the war's ongoing legacy in the state.

Click here to read more of Jack's thoughts on the aftermath of the Vietnam War. 

