WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Library dogs all over Michigan are helping kids become better readers

By Nick Wallace 1 minute ago
  • Otis, an English Bulldog, is the library dog at the Ypsilanti District Library, reading a book in his dog bed.
    View Slideshow 1 of 18
    This is Otis, the library dog at the Ypsilanti District Library. He is very laid back. He is also a heavy breather.
    Courtesy of Ypsilanti District Library
  • Three dogs with a stack of books in front of them
    View Slideshow 2 of 18
    The Novi Public Library has a pack of library dogs. These three, left to right, are Tooper, Carly and Sherlock.
    Courtesy of Novi Public Library
  • Max, a beagle-lab mix, wears a red bandana around his neck and sits on a rug that says
    View Slideshow 3 of 18
    Max is a beagle-lab mix. He listens to kids read one Saturday per month at the Livonia Public Library.
    Courtesy of Livonia Public Library
  • A collie named Tippy sits on a rug at the Sterling Heights Public Library
    View Slideshow 4 of 18
    Tippy, Sterling Heights Public Library
    Courtesy of Sterling Heights Public Library
  • Ginger, Charlevoix Public Library
    View Slideshow 5 of 18
    Ginger, Charlevoix Public Library
    Courtesy of Charlevoix Public Library
  • Buddy, Westland Public Library's dog
    View Slideshow 6 of 18
    Buddy, Westland Public Library
    Courtesy of Westland Public Library
  • Moose, Royal Oak Public Library's dog, is black with a white belly.
    View Slideshow 7 of 18
    Moose, Royal Oak Public Library
    Courtesy of Royal Oak Public Library
  • Zoe Redbird Radzibon listens to stories at the Presque District Library. She's pictured here with her owner, Kathy Radzibon, who manages the library's Onaway Branch.
    View Slideshow 8 of 18
    Zoe Redbird Radzibon listens to stories at the Presque District Library. She's pictured here with her owner, Kathy Radzibon, who manages the library's Onaway Branch.
    Courtesy of Kathy Radzibon
  • Ruby,one of two library dogs at the Pinckney Community Public Library, lies on the floor.
    View Slideshow 9 of 18
    Ruby is one of two library dogs at the Pinckney Community Public Library. The other is named Zoe.
    Courtesy of Pinckney Community Public Library
  • Bella at the Chelsea District Library looks like a black lab. She's laying on a blue afghan with a green stuffed animal.
    View Slideshow 10 of 18
    Bella, Chelsea District Library
    Courtesy of Chelsea District Library
  • Jethro, Frankenmuth Wickson District Library. He almost always wears a tie of some sort.
    View Slideshow 11 of 18
    Jethro, Frankenmuth Wickson District Library. He almost always wears a tie of some sort.
    Courtesy of Frankenmuth Wickson District Library
  • Wynston, Salem-South Lyon District Library's dog.
    View Slideshow 12 of 18
    Wynston, Salem-South Lyon District Library
    Courtesy of Salem-South Lyon District Library
  • Vedder is a black dog reading a book at the Saline District Library
    View Slideshow 13 of 18
    Vedder, Saline District Library
    Courtesy of Saline District Library
  • Megan, at the Ruth Hughes Memorial District Library in Imlay City, lies on the floor with a girl reading a book.
    View Slideshow 14 of 18
    Megan, Ruth Hughes Memorial District Library in Imlay City
    Couresty of Ruth Hughes Memorial District Library
  • Lily, Highland Township Public Library's dog, sits in the middle of some books about dogs.
    View Slideshow 15 of 18
    The Highland Township Public Library has had its "Reading to Rover" program for over ten years. This is Lily, one of the program's previous library dogs.
    Courtesy of Highland Township Public LIbrary
  • Elphie, Commerce Township Community Library
    View Slideshow 16 of 18
    Elphie, Commerce Township Community Library
    Courtesy of Commerce Township Community Library
  • Zeb is the library dog at the Traverse Area District Library. He is pictured here with his handlers, Candy and Lee Gardner, and his late brother Ralphie.
    View Slideshow 17 of 18
    Zeb is the library dog at the Traverse Area District Library. He is pictured here with his handlers, Candy and Lee Gardner, and his late brother Ralphie.
    Courtesy of Traverse Area District Library
  • The Peter White Public Library in Marquette has three library dogs: Madison, Roxy, and Dora are pictured here on a flyer.
    View Slideshow 18 of 18
    The Peter White Public Library in Marquette has three library dogs: Madison, Roxy, and Dora. Woof.
    Courtesy of the Peter White Public Library

Children reading books to dogs.

It sounds too cute to be true. But it’s a real thing. Throughout the country, libraries are turning to canines to help children who may be struggling with their reading.

The dogs are typically certified as therapy dogs through programs like the Alliance of Therapy Dogs or Therapy Dogs International. Certification requires that the dog passes a test of its friendliness, manners, and handling skills.

Really, though, the main quality of a good library dog is basic canine laziness. She should be able to chill out while kids read to her in 10-20 minute segments. If she can follow along with the story, that’s a perk.

I went down to the Ypsilanti District Library to meet my local library dog, an English Bulldog named Otis. Over the course of an hour he listened to six different kids read stories. He also dozed off 4-5 separate times (by my count), and did a lot of snorting.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

 

Tags: 
Libraries
ypsilanti

Related Content

The public library in an Internet age: the Walton Erickson Public Library connects small community

By Sep 2, 2015
Paula Friedrich/Michigan Radio

Although Walton Erickson Memorial Library in Morley is one of only six libraries left in the state that uses a physical card catalog instead of an automated one, that doesn't mean it's technology deficient.

The library has six computers, often occupied by patrons who come to file their taxes, book bus and plane tickets, or do homework.

Morley is a rural town an hour north of Grand Rapids, dotted with cornfields and farm stands full of fresh produce. The library serves an area of 9,800 people, including a sizeable Amish population.

Virtual library cards give Macomb County students online access

By Tyler Scott Nov 21, 2016
The Connect-ED partnership gives public school students in several Macomb County districts access to Ebooks and media online.
Let Ideas Compete / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A partnership between some Macomb County schools and public libraries is giving students access to library services online. Students with school ID numbers can automatically access Ebooks and other resources online, unless a parent objects.

Three Macomb County school districts, Clintondale, L'anse Creuse and Chippewa Valley schools, currently participate in the program, called Connect-ED, alongside four Macomb libraries.

Coloring books help adults find their happy place

By Kyle Norris May 27, 2016
Coloring in Imlay City

Adult coloring books are everywhere and they're filled with images of just about anything. There are adult coloring books that feature owls, butterflies, secret gardens, dream doodles, lighthouses, mandalas, kaleidoscopes and fantastic cities.

Adult coloring clubs are also popping up throughout the state. They’re often affiliated with a local library. The basic idea is that for an hour or two adults can drop in and spend some time coloring, using coloring books and markers and pencils that the library provides.