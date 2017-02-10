Lighten up your day with the best from this local police blotter

WUOMFM

Some local newspapers print police dispatches. These are usually pretty basic, detailing the time and reason for dispatch.

But one Northern Michigan newspaper takes its dispatch report a step further - and the results can be hilarious.

The Leelanau Enterprise covers news in Leelanau County, and is popular among locals and tourists alike.

The real gem in the Enterprise can be found in the “Courts” section, where one can find descriptions of 911 calls made by concerned citizens.

Of course, many of these calls report serious emergencies or crimes. But some calls demonstrate that sometimes, people call 911 for some frivolous - and hilarious - reasons.

We looked through some old dispatches, and compiled some of the best to lighten up your Friday:

1/2/13: Friday, 10:46 a.m. — Leland Township — Cow on road. Black and white. Southbound.

1/3/13: Saturday, 3:10 p.m. — Bingham Township — Snowmobilers going down caller’s driveway pushing the snowbanks down into driveway. Caller has had it and wants something done.

1/4/13: Monday, 6:23 p.m. — Elmwood Township — Large Christmas tree in the middle of the roadway.

11/9/14: 12:33 a.m. — Centerville Township — Paw prints on property. Caller believes they may be cougar tracks. Caller would like a deputy to take a look. It was a rabbit.

12/18/14: 10:28 a.m. — Suttons Bay Township — Welfare check on goats. Animals have food and water and are “all set.”

12/18/14: 10:44 a.m. — Cleveland Township — Large cow in road. Put back in pen.

6/8/16: 6:46 p.m. — Suttons Bay Township — Woman wants deputy to contact former boyfriend and tell him to stop communicating with her.

6/11/16: 5:40 p.m. — Leland Township — Someone collected a month of dog poop and left it by caller’s car on Saturday.

8/10/16: 8:09 a.m. — Suttons Bay — Caller may have left wallet on picnic table at the beach.

9/21/16: 9:04 a.m. — Leland Township — Employee lost her Lithuanian passport somewhere, sometime this summer.

12/13/16: 1:45 a.m. — Elmwood Township — Orange and white cow in the road. Deputy found no cow and no tracks.

12/19/16: 12:09 a.m. — Empire Township — Caller initially reported a fire and then stated there was no fire. Thinks she may have dreamed it.

12/26/16: 3:30 p.m. — Leelanau Township — Neighbor is building up a large snow bank that is obstructing the view of oncoming traffic.

1/1/17: 1:22 p.m. — Suttons Bay — Caller lost ID and credit card on the sidewalk.

1/2/17: 6:16 p.m. — Elmwood Township — Female won’t leave caller’s house. She wants the gift that she gave him for Christmas back

Supporting local journalism is important. You can support the Leelanau Enterprise here.

