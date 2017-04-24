WUOMFM

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley strongly hints at gubernatorial bid

Republican Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley looks to be tossing his hat into the race for governor.

While he hasn't officially announced his candidacy, Calley launched a website early Monday morning with a clock counting down to May 30, when he is expected to formally announce his bid.

The website also features an online ad, in which Calley compares lessons he's learned from parenting his autistic daughter to the way he's learned to govern.

Calley was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2006. He became lieutenant governor in 2010.

Governor Rick Snyder is in his second term and will be term-limited out of office.

The primaries won't be held until August 2018, but the Republican ticket is already filling up. In addition to Calley, it is rumored that Attorney General Bill Schuette plans to run. Joseph Derose of Williamston, Evan Space of Grand Rapids, Jim Hines of Saginaw and Mark McFarlin of Pinconning have already announced their bids.

