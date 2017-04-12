WUOMFM

Mackinac Bridge closed due to high winds, falling ice

By
Falling ice and high winds have shut down the Mackinac Bridge for a second time this week.  

The Mackinac Bridge Authority closed the 5-mile-long bridge Tuesday evening due to high winds. It briefly reopened the bridge for a few hours before again closing it to traffic Wednesday morning.

The agency is monitoring conditions and will update their website once the bridge is safe to use.

Those that hoped to cross the bridge yesterday were told to park nearby or find a hotel room for the night.

Currently, motorists are being advised to be prepared to stop as they approach the bridge and to listen to bridge personnel for instructions.

Over 50,000 vehicles crossed the bridge per week last month.

Mackinac Bridge
winds

