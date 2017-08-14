WUOMFM

Macomb County judge recuses herself from Spranger case

By 20 seconds ago

After just a few months in office, Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has found herself in conflict with nearly every other branch of county government.

So she’s suing to clarify that she’s “the boss” of her office.

But Spranger now wants the entire Macomb Circuit Court to disqualify itself from deciding that case because of conflicts of interest.

Judge Kathryn Viviano today declined to do that. She disqualified herself, citing the “high and escalating” level of dispute between the clerk’s office and other county officials.

John Schapka is Macomb County’s corporation counsel. He says despite this setback, there’s no reason the court shouldn’t decide Spranger’s case.

“It’s a Macomb County case. It should be in Macomb County. This is the proper venue for the case," Schapka said.

The case now goes back to the court’s chief judge for re-assignment.
 

Karen Spranger

Judge to hear arguments over Macomb County clerk's residency

By & Aug 13, 2017
Macomb County Circuit Court
Macomb County

A Macomb County Circuit Court judge could decide Monday whether a case against embattled county clerk Karen Spranger will move forward.

County officials have accused Spranger of lying about her address when she filed to run for office last year. If the case proceeds, a judge will decide whether there's enough evidence to legally disqualify Spranger from office.

"If the courts come back and say 'Nope, everything's fine,' then so be it -- she's the clerk, and we'll have to deal with the challenges we face or have been facing," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said.

Macomb County leaders say clerk's "false statement" about residency are grounds for removal

By Aug 1, 2017
Karen Spranger
Screen grab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Macomb County leaders want a judge to legally disqualify its embattled county clerk from holding office.

The request is actually a legal counter-move on the county’s part, part of a lawsuit County Clerk/Register of Deeds Karen Spranger filed against it earlier this summer.

But County Executive Mark Hackel says as part of the county’s due diligence in that case, it has uncovered evidence Spranger lied about her address when she filed to run for office last year. He says that “false statement” is grounds for removal from office.

Macomb County Clerk sued again, this time for secretly videotaping resident

By Jun 15, 2017
Karen Spranger
Screen grab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger faces a new lawsuit, after being sued earlier this year by two former employees who say their firing was in retaliation for blowing the whistle on her unethical behavior.

This time Spranger is being sued for actions she took before taking the oath of office.

Diane Zontini says ten days after the election in November, she caught an associate of Spranger secretly videotaping her as Zontini was conducting private business at the Clerk's office.