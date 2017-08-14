Macomb County judge recuses herself from Spranger case

After just a few months in office, Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has found herself in conflict with nearly every other branch of county government.

So she’s suing to clarify that she’s “the boss” of her office.

But Spranger now wants the entire Macomb Circuit Court to disqualify itself from deciding that case because of conflicts of interest.

Judge Kathryn Viviano today declined to do that. She disqualified herself, citing the “high and escalating” level of dispute between the clerk’s office and other county officials.

John Schapka is Macomb County’s corporation counsel. He says despite this setback, there’s no reason the court shouldn’t decide Spranger’s case.

“It’s a Macomb County case. It should be in Macomb County. This is the proper venue for the case," Schapka said.

The case now goes back to the court’s chief judge for re-assignment.

