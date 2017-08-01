WUOMFM

Macomb County leaders say clerk's "false statement" about residency are grounds for removal

By Aug 1, 2017
  • Karen Spranger
    Embattled Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger is accused of lying about her address when she filed to run for office last year.
    Screen grab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Macomb County leaders want a judge to legally disqualify its embattled county clerk from holding office.

The request is actually a legal counter-move on the county’s part, part of a lawsuit County Clerk/Register of Deeds Karen Spranger filed against it earlier this summer.

But County Executive Mark Hackel says as part of the county’s due diligence in that case, it has uncovered evidence Spranger lied about her address when she filed to run for office last year. He says that “false statement” is grounds for removal from office.

“I mean, there’s a pretty compelling case to establish that the question has to be asked,” said Hackel.

The county points to Warren city records showing the residence gave hasn’t received utilities for years and has been deemed “uninhabitable.”

Hackel says this is about whether Spranger meets a simple legal requirement to run for office. But Spranger’s lawyer says she lived there “at the time” she signed the affidavit and called the county’s move politically motivated.

Hackel denies that, but he acknowledges that Spranger’s brief tenure has been controversial, to say the least. Among other things, she’s fired her own top deputies and challenged the ban on weapons in county municipal buildings.

“This has nothing to do with a personal issue or her ability to do the job,” Hackel said. “All those are questions that are out there. People keep asking, and there’s concerns, there’s no question about it.”

Hackel says a “criminal investigation” into potential perjury is underway. He also says Spranger was supposed to submit a proposed budget for her department weeks ago, but failed to do so.

Spranger’s initial lawsuit asked the court to resolve several matters she’s fought with county officials over, including “who is the boss” of her departments. A hearing is set for Aug. 14th in Macomb County Circuit Court.

Tags: 
Karen Spranger
macomb county

Related Content

Macomb County's new Clerk can't stay out of trouble

By May 8, 2017
Karen Spranger
Screen grab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Macomb County's new Clerk is a political neophyte who has stumbled into controversy after controversy since she took office five months ago. 

County Clerk agrees to move offices after Macomb County sues her

By May 10, 2017
Macomb County

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has agreed to let a move of some of her departments take place -- but only after she was sued by the county. 

Spranger has been butting heads with Macomb County officials and getting into trouble ever since she took office in January.  

The former anti-government activist lost access to her county-owned computer for weeks, after she was caught letting friends, who were not county employees, use it. 

Macomb County Clerk sued again, this time for secretly videotaping resident

By Jun 15, 2017
Karen Spranger
Screen grab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger faces a new lawsuit, after being sued earlier this year by two former employees who say their firing was in retaliation for blowing the whistle on her unethical behavior.

This time Spranger is being sued for actions she took before taking the oath of office.

Diane Zontini says ten days after the election in November, she caught an associate of Spranger secretly videotaping her as Zontini was conducting private business at the Clerk's office.