Macomb County residents warned to reduce water usage due to sinkhole

By & Emma Winowiecki 7 minutes ago
  • Fraser home falling into the second sinkhole the city has seen in 12 years.
    Three homes in Fraser were condemned after the sinkhole was discovered in December.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Macomb County officials say sediment has cut the flow of sewage through a collapsed sewer line that caused a massive sinkhole north of Detroit.

Approximately 500,000 Macomb County residents in 11 communities along the 15 Mile Road sewer line are being asked to reduce the amount of water going down their drains to help prevent the release of sewage into the Clinton River.

Engineers noticed the decreased flow Thursday through the 11-foot diameter interceptor. Officials say "only seepage is continuing down the line" and that a quarter-inch of rainfall could cause an unavoidable release of sewage into the river.

Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller says the county is "working to avoid an environmental disaster."

In a press release, Miller said there is no capacity in the system for any additional sewage flow. Temporary bypass lines being installed should help, but those won't be ready for at least a month.

Residents are being asked to reduce the length of their showers, flush only solids in toilets, to run their dishwashers and washing machines only when they're full.

Macomb County Public Works is holding a press conference this afternoon.

macomb county
sinkhole

Snyder declares Macomb sinkhole emergency; families return to some homes next week

By Jan 6, 2017
Homes on Eberlein Rd. in Fraser were still restricted access on Friday. Most families displaced by the sinkhole should be able to move back next week.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Governor Snyder has declared a state of emergency for Macomb County, following a sewer collapse and sinkhole in Fraser on Christmas Eve.

The declaration should open up more state funding for fixing the sinkhole, which will likely run into the tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars.

State of emergency declared in Macomb County following sinkhole

By Jan 6, 2017
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Macomb County has declared a state of emergency following a sewer line collapse that caused a football field-sized sinkhole.

County Executive Mark Hackel made the declaration Thursday to Gov. Rick Snyder. The action was needed before the county can seek state and federal funding to cover some costs associated with the sinkhole. 

The sinkhole was discovered Dec. 24 north of Detroit in Fraser after a family awoke to find their home sinking. Their house and two others have been condemned. Officials also evacuated 19 other homes.

Macomb looking at "incredibly expensive fix," as "theory" emerges about sinkhole cause

By Jan 5, 2017
The sinkhole in Macomb County.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

A massive sinkhole in central Macomb County is “an incredibly large challenge” with a “potentially incredibly expensive fix,” Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said Wednesday.