Macomb warns about coming mental health cuts

Macomb County officials are sounding the alarm about scheduled budget cuts for its mental health programs.

A changed state formula for distributing Medicaid funds has hit the county disproportionately hard. Medicaid “rebasing” has cut money for mental health services there by about $30 million in the past year.

John Kinch, director of Macomb County Community Mental Health, said those cuts to Macomb’s budget are staggered, with the final one kicking in April 1.

“And then starting April 1, it will be another $12.4 million,” Kinch said. “I can’t absorb $12.4 million.”

Kinch says if the cuts go through, Macomb County won’t be able to offer many comprehensive services. Instead, the focus will just be on what’s “medically necessary” for patients.

“I don’t want to put myself in such a compromised financial situation that I don’t have the money to be able to continue to do what we’re doing here in Macomb County, and offer the best benefit to the consumers,” Kinch said.

“Consumers” are people like Rena Penz, whose 14-year-old son is severely autistic, non-verbal and needs round-the-clock care.

“He’s not able to distinguish between what’s safe and what’s not, so he will grab things off the stove, he will flee the home, he will eat things that are not appropriate,” Penz said. “It’s basically like having a toddler in the body of a 200-pound, five-foot-ten young man.”

Right now, Penz says Macomb Community Mental Health provides part-time, in-home services for her son. That allows her to keep her job, and do other things like grocery shopping.

Without that care, “It would be impossible for us to maintain ourselves as a family,” Penz said.

Other parents and caregivers echoed similar stories at an event Friday, and pleaded with state officials to freeze or delay the final cuts and salvage some remaining services. A bipartisan coalition of Macomb County state lawmakers attended the event, and pledged to do what they can.

“People with mental health [problems] or disabilities need to not be discounted or kicked to the side,” said Republican State Representative Peter Lucido. “There is money. We put it towards different things.”

mental health
macomb county

Insurers move to control mental health care “as if they don’t hear the voice of the people”

By Feb 6, 2017
The question of how to improve Michigan's $2.4 billion mental health care system has been on the front burner for the better part of a year.

The latest twist came when Michigan's 11 Medicaid health plans called on state policy makers to give them a greater say in controlling the system. But it was concern over this very action, of moving control of mental health services out of the public's hands and turning it over to for-profit insurance companies, that sparked the year-long dialogue in the first place.

The move blindsided those who were working on a proposal they thought everyone had agreed upon, including the health plans. Among them is Kevin Fischer, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Michigan

Recommendations for mental health care reform don’t include for-profit HMOs…for now

By Dec 21, 2016
Gov. Rick Snyder formed a workgroup that made 69 recommendations on how the state of Michigan should manage and improve its mental health care system. The question is, how many of those recommendations will be turned into actual policies?
Early this year, Governor Rick Snyder sent shock waves through Michigan's mental health care community when his proposed 2017 budget included changes in who would control the purse strings.

The Governor proposed taking much of the $2.4 billion mental health care system and switching that from public mental health organizations to private HMOs (Health Maintenance Organizations).

A workgroup made up of state officials, mental health advocates, insurance industry representatives, state mental health providers, and others were formed to look at the issue.

Last week the group released a draft report that, in essence, saw the state reversing its course on shifting mental health funding, at least for now.

Michigan's mental health community dissaproves of initiative to privatize

By Bryce Huffman Dec 14, 2016
MRI scan
Michigan's Legislature and the mental health community in the state are at odds over how best to provide and manage services.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a draft set of recommendations to the Legislature about Governor Snyder's Section 298 proposal that would effectively privatize mental health services.