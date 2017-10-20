WUOMFM
May Erlewine shines in latest album ‘Mother Lion’

  • may erlewine
    May Erlewine will be performing at The Ark in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 21.
    John Hanson

May Erlewine is out with her newest album Mother Lion. And she’s introducing it first to Michigan audiences.

"I’ve been so lifted up and supported by the community here, so it seemed really fun and sort of tangible to actually be able to physically give the record and present the songs," Erlewine said. "I also haven’t played most of them live ever, so it’s sort of really presenting all of it as a piece for the first time."

The Big Rapids native has been making music in the Traverse City area for more than 15 years, and she's an integral part of the Earthwork Music Collective. 

In this interview, Erlewine talks about working with longtime friend and producer Tyler Duncan. Plus, we talk about the song "Wild," her single "Never One Thing," and "Hurricane."

May Erlewine will be performing at the Ten Pound Fiddle on Friday, Oct. 20 and at The Ark in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Support for arts and culture coverage comes in part from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

