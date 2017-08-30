WUOMFM

MDEQ looking into drinking water contamination near former dump site

By 2 minutes ago
  • water faucet
    Chemicals used in the leather tanning process are showing up in some West Michigan wells.
    Laura Nawrocik / Flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is investigating whether a shoe manufacturer is responsible for water contamination in West Michigan.

In the 1960s, Wolverine Worldwide used a licensed dump site near Rockford to get rid of waste from its leather tanning process. Two chemicals used in the process, PFOS and PFOA, are now showing up in nearby residential wells.

David O'Donnell, remediation division supervisor at the MDEQ office in Grand Rapids, says so far, the state has test results from 21 wells.

Of those, he says seven have tested above the Environmental Protection Agency's advisory level of 70 parts per trillion, while the rest either tested below or were non-detected. The state is waiting on another round of test results, which are expected back sometime in the next couple of weeks.

"One [well] that's detected could be right next to one that's non-detected, so that makes it difficult to draw any conclusions with respect to how widespread the contamination is at this point," O’Donnell said.

Due to the geography of the area and the difficult nature of the chemicals involved, O'Donnell says, the investigation and subsequent clean-up will likely take “quite some time."

In the meantime, Wolverine Worldwide has offered bottled water and filters to households that are being tested for contamination.

The company says it plans to start its own on-site investigation next week.

Tags: 
michigan department of environmental quality
water contamination
sludge
perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs)
Wolverine Worldwide

Related Content

Chemical plumes in Oscoda, Michigan continue to seep from former U.S. Air Force base

By Oct 25, 2016
Oscoda residents talk with government officials about the PFC plumes contaminating their wells.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Residents of a northern Michigan town are getting briefed today on a threat to their drinking water.

For decades, fire crews trained at Wurtsmith Air Force Base not far from Lake Huron. But while the base closed more than 20 years ago, the chemicals used to extinguish the flames continue to seep into nearby wells and streams.

The plumes of perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs) have been migrating from the former air force base into surrounding neighborhoods and the Au Sable River. PFCs have also been detected in fish in Lake Huron.

MDEQ says it's time to take habitat loss off list of St. Clair River's enviromental problems

By Virginia Gordan May 17, 2017
Satellite photo of the St. Clair River, Lake Saint Clair, and Detroit River
Wikimedia Commons

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is recommending that loss of fish and wildlife habitat be removed from the list of environmental impairments on the U.S. side of the St. Clair River.

The Removal Recommendation Report is available for public comment until June 14, 2017.

Audit says asbestos inspection program under-resourced and under-performing

By Aug 9, 2017
map of michigan w/ inspection details
Office of the Auditor General

Michigan needs more asbestos inspectors but doesn’t have the funding to pay for them, according to the Legislature’s auditor general.

The audit released today says the asbestos program has fallen behind in inspections and follow-up reports on projects that require asbestos removal, as well as whether the cancer-causing fire retardant is properly disposed of in landfills. In some cases, the reports were cursory.

Study: some highly fluorinated chemicals are harder to filter from water

By Jun 6, 2017
Water running from tap
jordanmrcai / Creative Commons

Researchers have found some kinds of chemicals are harder to filter from water.

These compounds belong to a family called highly fluorinated chemicals. They’re used to make carpets, clothes and cookware stain and water repellant.

They’ve also been used in firefighting foam at military bases and airports. Those chemicals from firefighting foam have contaminated drinking water around the country, including drinking water wells near the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base near Oscoda.