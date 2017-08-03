WUOMFM

MDHHS: Opioid crisis connected to soaring rates of hepatitis C

By 28 minutes ago
  • Heroin users are more susceptible to hepatitis C, especially when sanitary needles are unavailable.
    Heroin users are more susceptible to hepatitis C, especially when sanitary needles are unavailable.
    John Chevier / Flickr - http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

In 2000, 59 young adults in Michigan between the ages of 18 and 29 were reported as having chronic hepatitis C (HVC). Last year, there 2,060 reported cases in that same age group.

That’s an astonishing 3,391 percent increase within the span of just 16 years.

Those numbers come from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services annual assessment of hepatitis rates, which was released on Wednesday. 

The 77-page Annual Viral Hepatitis Surveillance Report states that the increase is clearly correlated to the growing opioid epidemic, specifically to increasing heroin use.

Within that same span, the total number of Michiganders treated for heroin abuse grew by nearly 17,000, and heroin-related deaths in the state grew by over 600 percent.

Addiction to prescription opioids such as oxycodone or morphine often leads to heroin use.

In addition to contributing to the rise of HCV infections, the opioid epidemic in Michigan has lead to a record-breaking number of fatalities. In 2015, deaths due to opioid overdose surpassed car crash and gun fatalities combined.

In a press release, the DHHS emphasized the urgency of recognizing the link between HCV and opioid use:

“History of injecting drugs, the primary risk factor for HCV transmission, was reported by 84 percent of those new HCV diagnoses. Statewide increases in HCV were correlated with a rise in heroin overdose deaths and heroin substance abuse treatment admissions over this same time frame.”

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne pathogen spread via person-to-person contact, including sharing needles or unprotected sexual contact. It's also the only strain of hepatitis that is not preventable by vaccination.

The infection is fairly asymptomatic, although chronic liver disease is common despite a lack of symptoms, and can lead to cirrhosis or liver cancer. However, HCV is treatable, and death from the infection is largely preventable.

You can learn more about viral hepatitis, including hepatitis A and hepatitis B, at michigan.gov/hepatitis or cdc.gov/hepatitis.

Tags: 
hepatitis c
opioid crisis
opioid drugs
heroin

Related Content

MDHHS continues to investigate hepatitis A outbreak in Southeast Michigan

By Jul 7, 2017
Wikipedia Commons

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there's been 200 confirmed cases of hepatitis A in Southeast Michigan since last August, resulting in ten deaths. The virus has been reported in Oakland, Wayne, and St. Clair counties.

Overdose deaths increased in Michigan last year; most involved opioids

By Jul 14, 2017
person shaking prescription pills from bottle into hand
flickr user frankileon / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

State officials say overdose deaths jumped by 18% last year in Michigan with the majority of cases involving opioid abuse.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that nearly 1,700 of the 2,335 overdose deaths in 2016 were opioid-related.

Senate votes to keep opioid addicts from 'doctor shopping'

By & Jun 22, 2017
doctor
Public Domain

Doctors would be required to check an electronic monitoring database before prescribing painkillers and other drugs under legislation aimed at preventing opioid addicts from "doctor shopping."

Senate Bills 166 and 167 won approval Thursday in the Michigan Senate and were sent to the House for consideration.

Michigan's per capita rate of opiod painkiller prescriptions is the 10th highest in the U.S. 