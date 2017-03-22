WUOMFM

MDNR releases update on the health of Michigan forests

By 50 seconds ago
  • Hemlock woolly adelgid
    A branch infested with hemlock woolly adelgid, which MDNR cites as a major threat to Michigan's forests.
    Michigan DNR

Insects and diseases are posing a threat to Michigan's forests.

That's according to a report released yesterday by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The report, which is a part of the National Forest Health Monitoring Program, includes an analysis of issues that threaten Michigan's 20 million acres of forest land for 2016.

The MDNR highlighted the continuing problem of hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive insect that kills hemlock trees that was first discovered in 2015. The agency has proposed a quarantine to try and limit the disease from spreading beyond western Michigan.

Another crucial takeaway is the discovery of Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) in Mason, Muskegon, and Luce counties. HRD is an extremely destructive fungus that can commonly be found in managed forests. It especially affects pine trees, but can also infect balsam fir and white spruce.

The report also found increases in spruce budworm, oak wilt, redheaded pine sawfly, and other insects and diseases. The MDNR outlined various efforts to contain many of the threats.

Tags: 
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
forests
hemlock woolly adelgid

Related Content

Old-growth forests show what Michigan looked like before Paul Bunyan

By Mar 2, 2017
A forest.
Flickr user christopherpeplin / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In some parts of Michigan, there are forests that can take you back in time. Old-growth forests of towering trees offer a rare glimpse at what Michigan looked like before the logging boom of the late 1800's.

Donald Dickmann, a professor in Michigan State University's Department of Forestry, told Stateside where visitors can see stands of old-growth trees in Michigan.

What hungry deer mean for Michigan's northern forests

By Peter Payette Nov 10, 2016
Flickr user Mike Bell / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

With the start of firearm season next Tuesday, hunters will spread out across Michigan in search of white-tailed deer. Long, cold winters in the recent past have not helped deer thrive up north, particularly in the Upper Peninsula.

But foresters and conservation groups say there are still far too many deer in northern Michigan, and they are creating severe problems for forests.