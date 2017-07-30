With merger pending, Dow Chemical opens a new HQ building in Midland

On Monday, Dow Chemical will officially dedicate a new global headquarters building in Midland.

According to the company’s press release, Dow CEO Andrew Liveris will renew Dow’s commitment to Michigan and the Great Lakes Bay Region as the company celebrates the grand opening of the Global Dow Center in Midland.

The new Dow HQ is being dedicated at the same time the company prepares to finalize its merger with longtime chemical industry rival, DuPont. The merger has received all the major regulatory approvals necessary and should be complete by next month.

After that, the plan is to eventually split the merged $130 billion behemoth into three smaller companies. One of the three would be based in Midland, and presumably be the future occupant of the new headquarters building being dedicated this week.