A Mexican immigrant and his family have one more chance to fight his deportation

  • Mario Hernandez speaking before his appointment with the Board of Immigration Appeals in Detroit surrounded by his family and protestors who support his cause.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Mario Hernandez came to Detroit as an adult from Mexico without a visa in 1998.

Hernandez has since started a small business, raised three daughters, and given back to his community. But he may not be able to stay in the U.S. The Board of Immigration Appeals is considering his appeal of a deportation order.

Estrella Hernandez, Mario's oldest daughter, says it wouldn't make any sense to deport her father.

“I don't understand, he's a man of God, he's a member of his community, he supports everyone,” Hernandez said about her father. “It's like he's a citizen, he just wasn't born here.”

A group of protestors, largely Hernandez's Detroit neighbors and volunteers from Michigan United, wants to keep him from being deported, which they say would hurt his family, his business and his community.

Marva De Armas, Hernandez's attorney, thinks he should be allowed to stay in the country because President Trump said his priority was to deport criminals, not people like her client.

“Who's a priority for government resources and funding purposes, you know, who we should expedite out of the country, and Mario doesn't seem to fit any of that criteria,” De Armas said.

De Armas said he has no criminal record and has been granted access to stay from the board of immigration multiple times in the past.

“This office has the authority to let [Mario] stay, and it’s not like they haven’t done so already,” she said, “so why put him and his family and his friends and neighbors through this again?”

Although Hernandez was told he needs to leave the country by March 31, he has a waiting period of up to 60 days to know whether his appeal will be granted. 

illegal immigration
us immigration and customs enforcement

Grand Rapids Police Chief: A fearful immigrant community makes it hard for us to do our jobs

By Mar 2, 2017
According to Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky, crime in Grand Rapids has been on the decline in recent years due, in large part, to the relationships that law enforcement has developed with immigrant communities.
Matthew Sutherland / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

"Don't be afraid to call us."

That's what Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky said in a recent meeting of anxious people at the Hispanic Center of West Michigan.

The meeting addressed concerns from people who don't know how and if President Trump's immigration crackdown involves local police agencies.

Immigrants worry public assistance could get them deported

By Feb 22, 2017
Kate Wells / Michigan Radio

Here’s a question some doctors and attorneys are getting: if you’re an immigrant – even a legal one – could you get deported for using food stamps? What about Medicaid? 

There's a lot of fear among immigrants right now that getting public assistance could make them a target.

Take the calls Dr. Eric Bouwens started getting a few weeks ago at the Clinica Santa Maria in Grand Rapids. 

Trump order has led to more people in detention. Immigration lawyer: Is it worth the moral cost?

By Feb 10, 2017
PROFESSOR KIT JOHNSON / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

There is another executive order on immigration issued by President Donald Trump, beyond the travel ban of seven majority-Muslim countries.

This executive order gave U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) broader discretion to arrest undocumented immigrants. The result has been a quick uptick in arrests, more people in detention centers, and an immigrant community that is more fearful of being deported.