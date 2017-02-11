WUOMFM

Michigan Capitol infrastructure in need of major repairs

By 4 minutes ago
  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Capitol's aging infrastructure is starting to wear down.

  Out of sight behind the walls and beneath the floors, significant repairs and upgrades are needed to much of the Capitol's plumbing, electrical, mechanical and fire suppression systems.

  The first and last major renovation and restoration project was almost 30 years ago when equipment and new systems were installed, but they have not been updated since. That same 1987 to 1992 renovation project also helped to start the ongoing restoration process of returning the Capitol to what it looked like almost 140 years ago.

  There are plans to introduce new legislation in the coming weeks that would tackle the problems. 

Tags: 
state capitol

Related Content

Michigan State Capitol dedicates portrait of one of the “missing governors”

By Nov 14, 2016
Cheyna Roth

The Capitol Commission has been working to restore these so-called “missing governors” for just over a year. Now Governor Kinsley Bingham, who served as governor from 1854 to 1859, will take his place on the walls of the Capitol.

Valerie Marvin is the Capitol historian. She says Bingham was an untraditional politician.

There's still time to get a unique piece of Michigan history

By Oct 16, 2015
Michigan State Capitol Commission

Future state Capitol historic preservation projects will benefit from a unique lottery next Monday. 

One hundred pieces of decorative stonework that have adorned the Michigan state Capitol for more than a hundred years are destined to become conversation pieces on people’s bookshelves and breakfast nooks.

The ornamental brackets, called modillions, were removed as part of a recent renovation at the Capitol. The decorative pieces have suffered significant damage from the weather during their century on the Capitol building.