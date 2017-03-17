WUOMFM

Michigan civil rights advocates join legal fight against Trump's travel ban

By 43 minutes ago
  • ACLU sign
    The ACLU is suing in other states as well, including Hawaii and Maryland.
    Slightly North / Flickr CC / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

President Donald Trump and federal agencies are being sued in Detroit over his revised ban on travel to the U.S. by people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and the Arab-American Civil Rights League. The plaintiffs include nine people whose family members can't travel to the U.S.

Federal Judge Victoria Roberts is being asked to stop the Trump administration from enforcing the travel ban anywhere in the U.S.

Judges in Maryland and Hawaii have already blocked the executive order.

The Trump administration argues that the ban is intended to protect the United States from terrorism. But ACLU attorney Michael Steinberg says the ban is motivated by "hostility to Islam" and strikes at religious freedom.

travel ban
ACLU of Michigan
Arab-American Civil Rights League
religious freedom

