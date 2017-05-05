WUOMFM

Michigan farmers will weigh in on federal agriculture policy this weekend

Michigan’s agriculture industry leaders will get the chance to have their say about what should be in the next federal farm bill Saturday.

U.S. Senate Agriculture committee chairman Pat Roberts (R-Kansas) and Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) are holding the public hearing in Frankenmuth.

"Listening to producer perspectives from across the country is a critical step in writing the next Farm Bill,” says Roberts

Stabenow says the 2014 Farm Bill is generally performing well, but she expects to hear from Michigan’s dairy farmers.

“The milk program that was put in is not providing enough of a safety net,” says Stabenow, “Prices have dropped dramatically for our dairy farmers and we need to make some changes to support them.”  

The next federal farm bill is due by the end of 2018.

What: U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee Field Hearing on the 2018 Farm Bill

Date:  Saturday, May 6, 2017

Time:  10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EDT

Place:  Saginaw Valley Research & Extension Center - Michigan State University, 3775 S Reese Rd, Frankenmuth, MI

