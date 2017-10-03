WUOMFM

Michigan Liquor Control Commission rescinds 'half-mile' rule

    The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has rescinded a 40-year-old law known as the "half mile" rule which requires liquor stores to be at least a half mile apart.
When you’re shopping for your alcoholic beverage of choice, do you ever wish there was another store close by?

Last week the Michigan Liquor Control Commission decided to drop a rule that requires liquor stores to be at least a half-mile apart.

The rule applies to stores with a license to sell distilled spirits. There is no comparable rule for stores that only sell beer and wine. Now independent liquor stores are hoping the state legislature will step in to prevent that change from going through.

Andy DeLoney is a commissioner with the Michigan Liquor Control. He spoke with "Morning Edition" host Doug Tribou about changes to the law. 

Liquor stores fight plan to rescind "half-mile" rule

Small liquor stores are urging the Michigan Liquor Control Commission not to repeal what's known as the "half-mile rule."

The rule has been in place for 40 years.  It keeps new liquor stores from opening within a half mile of existing liquor stores.

Rishi Makkar is a founding member of United Small Business Owners, as well as a liquor store owner in Grand Rapids.

He say the margin of profit on liquor sales is very low, under 15%, and out of that, stores must pay taxes, credit card charges, and other fees.

Some call new alcohol sales law for grocery store gas stations unfair

A new Michigan law allows grocery stores to apply for a secondary liquor license to sell beer and wine at gas stations at the same property.
Summer road trips mean big business for gas stations. And if they sell gas and beer and wine, even bigger business. There are already more than 1,800 gas stations that sell alcohol in Michigan, but there are about to be a lot more. And not everyone’s happy about it.

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Meijer gas station on Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Ann Arbor was busy. Twelve pumps with cars coming and going constantly. (In full disclosure, Meijer is a financial supporter of Michigan Radio.)