Michigan Liquor Control Commission rescinds 'half-mile' rule

When you’re shopping for your alcoholic beverage of choice, do you ever wish there was another store close by?

Last week the Michigan Liquor Control Commission decided to drop a rule that requires liquor stores to be at least a half-mile apart.

The rule applies to stores with a license to sell distilled spirits. There is no comparable rule for stores that only sell beer and wine. Now independent liquor stores are hoping the state legislature will step in to prevent that change from going through.

Andy DeLoney is a commissioner with the Michigan Liquor Control. He spoke with "Morning Edition" host Doug Tribou about changes to the law.