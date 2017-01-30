WUOMFM

Michigan man, likely innocent of murder, may be closer to freedom

By & 41 minutes ago
  • Lamarr Monson
    Lamarr Monson
    Michigan Dept of Corrections

Lamarr Monson is a step closer to being a free man, after serving nearly two decades in prison for a murder he likely didn’t commit.

A Wayne County judge today ordered a new trial in Monson’s case. New evidence suggests a different man used a toilet tank lid to bludgeon a 12-year-old girl to death in 1996.

Monson was arrested by police shortly after the murder of Christina Brown. 

Lamarr Monson and Christina Brown were both selling drugs out of the same apartment in Detroit in 1996. Monson would eventually tell police their relationship was sexual, but he says he didn’t know she was 12.

One winter afternoon, Monson says he came back to the apartment and found a trail of blood leading to her unconscious body on the bathroom floor.

Monson says he started banging on doors, yelling for someone to call 911.

Police found a bloody knife, and concluded Christina Brown had been stabbed to death.

Monson at first denied killing Brown, but later signed a confession saying he stabbed her. 

Monson's family has always said he was tricked into signing that statement – that he was told he could go home if he just signed some papers.

A year later, the homicide inspector who oversaw Monson's interrogation was removed for illegally obtaining confessions. 

David Moran heads the Michigan Innocence Clinic. He says police did not investigate a bloody fingerprint found on the murder weapon.  The fingerprint belonged to another man.

Monson was convicted of 2nd degree murder in 1997, and sentenced to 30 years.  

The Michigan Innocence Clinic convinced police to reexamine the toilet tank lid and identified more fingerprints. None belonged to Monson.

Despite the new evidence, prosecutors have been slow to reopen the case.

“(The Monson case is) emblematic of a system that is so reluctant to admit mistakes that it’s easier to leave someone whose bloody fingerprints are on the murder weapon free … than to admit a mistake and start over,” says Moran. “We hope that not only will the Wayne County prosecutor’s office finally exonerate Lamarr Monson, but do justice for Christina Brown.”

That may come in the coming weeks, as Monson’s case passes through preliminary court hearings.

In the meantime, Moran says Monson’s family is trying to raise $250,000 to pay his bond and gain his release while he awaits trial. 

Monson may qualify for compensation under Michigan’s new fund for people wrongfully convicted. But Moran says it’s too soon to talk about that.   

Meanwhile, Moran says the man now linked to Christina Brown’s murder is living free in Pennsylvania.

Tags: 
Lamarr Monson
Michigan Innocence Clinic
david moran
wayne county prosecutors office
wayne county

Related Content

Final arguments for Detroit man who wants new trial in 1996 murder

By Dec 21, 2016
Lamarr Monson takes notes in court during final arguments to overturn his murder conviction.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Lawyers made their final arguments in court Wednesday, but it will take more than a month for a Wayne County judge to decide whether Lamarr Monson deserves a new trial.

Monson confessed to the 1996 murder of Christina Brown, a 12-year-old runaway. The two lived and sold drugs together out of an apartment on Detroit’s west side, though Monson and others say Brown told people she was 17.

But Monson later said that Detroit police tricked and coerced him into confessing. And his lawyers say it bears the hallmarks of a false confession.

Innocence clinic says new evidence points to different killer in 1996 case

By Sep 26, 2016
Lamarr Monson is fighting for a new trial in a 1996 murder case
MDOC

A Detroit man imprisoned for a brutal killing in 1996 is fighting for a new trial this week.

Lamarr Monson was convicted of murdering a 12-year-old girl, Christina Brown, who may have been his girlfriend and allegedly sold drugs with him. He confessed, but later said police coerced him.

Former Detroit TV reporter spending retirement years on his "Proving Innocence" project

By Feb 17, 2016
Bill Proctor (right) with Walter Swift, who spent 26 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.
Bill Proctor

Bill Proctor retired after he spent 33 years as a well-known Detroit television reporter.

But rather than focus on his golf game, he's using his skills as an investigative reporter and a former law enforcement officer to help criminal cases where he believes the person has been wrongly convicted.

To accomplish that, he launched the organization Proving Innocence. As he sees it, the organization helps overturn some of the wrongs done by our criminal justice system.   