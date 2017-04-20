WUOMFM
Michigan needs more talent: why one tech exec chose Ann Arbor over Paris

  • Ann Arbor or Paris?
    Dawn Verbrigghe was lucky enough to have job offers in Paris and Ann Arbor. She chose Michigan.
Not too long ago, Upper Peninsula native Dawn Verbrigghe had a career humming along in super-cool Brooklyn.

Then, out of the blue, came two job offers. One, in Paris, which promised a rooftop apartment in the City of Light. The other offer: Ann Arbor, Michigan.

 Spoiler alert: she chose Ann Arbor.  Verbrigghe joined Stateside to explain why she thinks the city is a “nascent but burgeoning technology community.” 

