Michigan needs more talent: why one tech exec chose Ann Arbor over Paris

Stateside's conversation with Dawn Verbrigghe, COO of Nutshell.

Not too long ago, Upper Peninsula native Dawn Verbrigghe had a career humming along in super-cool Brooklyn.

Then, out of the blue, came two job offers. One, in Paris, which promised a rooftop apartment in the City of Light. The other offer: Ann Arbor, Michigan.



Spoiler alert: she chose Ann Arbor. Verbrigghe joined Stateside to explain why she thinks the city is a “nascent but burgeoning technology community.”



The Next Idea is Michigan Radio’s project devoted to new innovations and ideas that will change our state.

Join the conversation on Twitter or Facebook, or let us know your Next Idea here.

(Subscribe to The Next Idea podcast on iTunes, or with this RSS link.)