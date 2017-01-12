WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Michigan Party Chair: Dems need to prove we're the party of working people, not corporations

By 45 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Stateside

Chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party, Brandon Dillon
Credit MichiganDems.com

There is no way to sugar-coat the results of the November election if you're a Democrat. It was a disaster, anyway you cut it.

How do Democrats regroup, re-calibrate and rebuild?

That's the job of the Chairman of Michigan's Democratic Party Brandon Dillon and he joined Stateside to talk about it.

Dillon was recently quoted as saying, "We've lost governorships and state legislatures at a rate that is pretty astounding."

Dillon said the Democratic Party "needs to get back to what it did back when Howard Dean was chair, frankly, with the 50-state strategy and investing in state parties." 

The Chairman also talked about the importance of the upcoming 2018 Election which is even more important because the party in power will control redistricting in 2020.

"To say it's critically important that Democrats win the governor's office in 2018, I think, would be an understatement," said Dillon.

"We are going to do everything possible to make sure we have a Democratic governor sworn in in January of 2019 to not only make sure we have a strong role in redistricting, but that we have the ability to start moving a more positive agenda for our schools, to make sure we have tax fairness and not rigging the system in favor of corporations at the expense of seniors and others who have seen their expenses rise while the services and the value they're getting from government decline precipitously."

Listen to the full interview above to hear more about why the Democrats lost so badly in 2016, how Michigan could be a "tier one" battleground state in future elections, and why Dillon think she should be re-elected as party chair. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Michigan Democratic Party
Brandon Dillon
Democratic Party
gretchen whitmer
Election 2018

Related Content

Gerrymandered voting districts are "breeding grounds for insane politicians"

By Jan 3, 2017
J. Albert Bowden II / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In March of 1812, the Boston Gazette printed a political cartoon that showed the bizarre and twisted shape of a newly-redrawn election district.

The paper was responding to redistricting of the Massachusetts state Senate districts pushed through by Governor Elbridge Gerry. The redistricting certainly benefited the governor's Democratic-Republican Party.

Gretchen Whitmer on why she jumped in now to run for governor in 2018

By Jan 4, 2017
flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The 2017 year is just a few days old, and we're already looking ahead to 2018.

In Michigan, that will mean a new governor to replace term-limited Rick Snyder.

On Tuesday, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer became the first candidate to step forward into the ring. The former Senate minority leader filed the paperwork with the Secretary of State which allows her to set up a committee to run for governor.

Political strategists explain what can be learned from Trump's unorthodox campaign

By Nov 10, 2016
Democratic strategist T.J. Bucholz of Vanguard Public Affairs (left) and Republican strategist Matt Marsden with RevSix Data Systems
Photos courtesy of T.J. Bucholz and Matt Marsden

America needs some healing.

The long, hard, bitter campaign left deep divisions and many are wondering what it will take to bring us together as Americans -- to give us a sense of being on the same team.

Is that even possible in 2016?

To make sense of it all, Democratic strategist T.J. Bucholz of Vanguard Public Affairs and Republican strategist Matt Marsden with RevSix Data Systems joined Stateside to break it all down.

Michigan Democrats pick Brandon Dillon as new leader

By Associated Press Jul 11, 2015

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Democratic Party has elected state Rep. Brandon Dillon as its new party chairman to succeed Lon Johnson, who is resigning to run for Congress. 

The State Central Committee met Saturday in Port Huron, where delegates chose the Grand Rapids lawmaker to lead the party.

Johnson last month announced his candidacy for the 1st Congressional District that includes all of the Upper Peninsula and the northern Lower Peninsula. He was party chairman for more than two years.