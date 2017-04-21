Michigan Radio Reporter Kate Wells named Young Journalist of the Year

The Detroit Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) has named Michigan Radio reporter Kate Wells the ‘Young Journalist of the Year.’ The award was presented at the Detroit SPJ’s annual banquet earlier this week.

In naming Wells ‘Young Journalist of the Year,’ the judges called her a “multi-talented journalist” who shows “research, organization [and] compelling storytelling,” and deemed her work “inspiring 21st century journalism.”

Kate Wells has been with Michigan Radio since 2012, and has won numerous awards for her reporting.

Michigan Radio’s senior political analyst and commentator Jack Lessenberry was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual SPJ awards banquet. In addition to his work at Michigan Radio, Lessenberry is also head of the journalism faculty at Wayne State University and a columnist for the Metro Times and the Toledo Blade.

The Detroit Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists recognizes the area's top print, online, radio and television journalists. Winners are selected by a jury of veteran metro Detroit journalists from candidates nominated by their peers. Michigan Radio reporter Lindsey Smith received the Young Journalist of the Year award in 2014, with Jennifer Guerra winning in 2008.