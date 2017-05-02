Michigan Radio reporters awarded Knight Wallace and Nieman Foundation Fellowships

Two Michigan Radio reporters from the station’s recently completed five-year State of Opportunity journalism project have been accepted into prestigious fellowship programs for the upcoming academic year.

Jennifer Guerra has been named a fellow in the Knight-Wallace Journalism Fellowship program at the University of Michigan, where her study project will be “Intergroup relations: The role and responsibility of public media.” The program is based at Wallace House, a gift from the late newsman Mike Wallace and his wife, Mary. International travel is a core component of the experience: weeklong international news tours provide broader context to political, economic and social forces shaping fellows’ fields of study, and to trends and challenges facing journalism in other countries. Knight-Wallace Fellows receive a stipend for the eight-month academic year plus full tuition and health insurance. The program is entirely funded through endowment gifts by foundations, news organizations and individuals committed to improving the quality of information reaching the public.

Dustin Dwyer will study the connection between work and personal identity as a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University. He will look at the personal, psychological and social upheavals that come with changes in the nature of work. The Nieman Foundation for Journalism has educated more than 1,500 accomplished journalists from 96 countries since 1938. The fellowship has expanded in recent years to include new collaborative and experimental programs. In addition to taking classes during their time at Harvard, fellows attend Nieman seminars, workshops and master classes and work on their research with Harvard scholars and other leading thinkers in the Cambridge area.