Michigan ranks low in new school zone distracted driver report

Michigan ranks near the bottom of a new report on distracted drivers in school zones.

Jonathan Matus is CEO of Zendrive, a company that uses cell phone data to analyze driver behavior.

He says Michigan ranks 47th among the 50 states when it comes to distracted driving in school zones.

“Michigan is the worst state in terms of distracted phone use and aggressive acceleration near school zones,” said Matus.

California has the worst problem with overall distracted driving near schools, while Vermont ranked as the state with the safest school zones.

In Michigan, Oakland, Macomb, and Ottawa Counties were rated the biggest offenders for distracted driving in school zones, while Mason County was ranked as the safest county in Michigan.

Matus says increased driver awareness, as well as increased police presence in school zones, may help reduce the risk.