WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Michigan’s gun control movement lost big 16 years ago, and has yet to recover

By 9 minutes ago
  • Gun control hasn't been part of the political discourse in the state for over 15 years, Gorchow said.
    Gun control hasn't been part of the political discourse in the state for over 15 years, Gorchow said.
    Kevin Reese / Flickr- HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL

This Las Vegas massacre has revived the outcry against the presence of certain guns in this country. These calls for tightening gun laws, or banning the bump stock that converts a rifle into an automatic weapon, are focused on Congress.

But there won't be much of an outcry in Lansing, beyond a few tweets.

That's because the gun control side lost Michigan more than 16 years ago, according to Zach Gorchow, editor of Gongwer News Service.

This history goes back to the year 2000, less than a year after the mass shooting at Columbine High School. At that point, Michigan was a "may issue" state.

"It basically meant that if somebody wanted a permit to carry a concealed pistol, they had to apply to their county gun board and that gun board would decide whether you would get one or not," he said.

But the pro-gun activists and lawmakers at the time were working hard to make Michigan a "shall issue" state.

"Basically that was designed so that anybody who had not been convicted of a serious crime, didn't have a history of mental illness, would get a permit if they applied for it," Gorchow said. "And they had to go through some training as well."

In the 1999-2000 term, Gorchow said then-Governor John Engler signed a bill into law that indeed made Michigan a "shall issue" state.

Listen above to hear Gorchow explain the "torturous" and "extremely acrimonious" process that led to that moment, and how the legacy of that process remains in Michigan today.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
gun
gun control
firearms

Related Content

No charges filed against Benton Harbor police officer in fatal shooting

By Dec 22, 2016
City Hall in Benton Harbor.
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - No charges will be filed in the fatal shooting of a Benton Harbor man by a police officer.

Berrien County prosecutor Michael Sepic says the officer acted in self-defense in the death of 28-year-old Darius Wimberly in October.

Video showed Benton Harbor officers outside a house to investigate a report of someone being held at gunpoint. There was no incident, but shots were suddenly fired by someone nearby.

Federal case exposes lack of review process for formerly mentally ill people trying to own guns

By Cheyna Roth Sep 19, 2016
Handguns
user Joshuashearn / wikimedia commons

A man who was once hospitalized for depression cannot legally buy a gun in Michigan – at least not without a court fight. That’s the decision handed down recently by a federal appeals court.

Michigan resident Clifford Tyler was turned away by a gun dealer after a background check revealed his history of being hospitalized for depression. Tyler is 74, and his hospitalization was more than 30 years ago following a divorce. Tyler says he has not had any mental health issues since.