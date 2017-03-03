WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Michigan spends big on "corporate welfare," but details are kept from the public

By 51 minutes ago

You might recall the Legislature recently rejected lowering the income tax rate. The judgment of the majority and the Governor was that Michigan just couldn't afford it.

Despite revenue increases since recovery from the Great Recession, the State of Michigan says it's still tight. It can't increase revenue sharing to municipalities and couldn't afford to fix the roads without new fees and taxes.

But Michigan still has money for what critics would call "corporate welfare."

One part of that is a legacy of tax credits costing Michigan billions of dollars over several years. A second part is funneling money to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to invest in Michigan businesses.

The conservative, free market think tank Mackinac Center for Public Policy has been writing and testifying about its concerns over MEDC for years. 

James Hohman is assistant director of fiscal policy at the center. He said tax credits handed out in the last decade remain liabilities to the state today.

“We racked up around $10 billion worth of these refundable business tax credits,” he said. “And that’s really kind of a misnomer because these credits were over and above these companies tax liabilities—they’re just subsidies. We paid off some of them, but we have at least $8 billion left to go.”

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy reviewed MEDC awards and found that just 2% met their job creation expectations.
Credit Michigan Economic Development Corporation

Information on the recipients and size of the credits is not available to the public. There is even uncertainty about the timing of the credits among the governor and Legislature, which has created problems for budget forecasters in recent years.

There are similar transparency issues surrounding the MEDC, which awards tax credits and other incentives to companies for projects that could create jobs.

“Because they administer these taxpayer subsidies through the tax code instead of through direct spending, they say that because these awards are ostensibly for tax credits that they are subject to taxpayer confidentiality rules,” Hohman said. “I don’t think that’s fair. I don’t think that’s appropriate.”

Listen to our full interview with James Hohman of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy above.

In full disclosure, MEDC is a financial supporter of Michigan Radio.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
michigan economic development corporation
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Related Content

How much is Pure Michigan worth?

By Jun 30, 2015
The "Pure Michigan" campaign highlights beautiful and memorable places and experiences in Michigan.
user PunkToad / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

State lawmakers are searching for money to fix the roads, and they’ve been eyeing the budget of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and its “Pure Michigan” campaign.

The MEDC’s funding was reduced by $15 million with the recently passed budget.

Mackinac Center sues UM over slow FOIA response

By 6 hours ago
The Michigan Union covered in blooming ivy
Wikimedia Commons

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is suing the University of Michigan for taking too long to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request.

Attorney Patrick Wright says his group wanted all emails sent by UM President Mark Schlissel that mentioned the word "Trump."

That's after Schissell publicly disparaged Donald Trump's campaign after he was elected, saying it was based on hate. 

Wright says the University eventually provided four emails, claiming exceptions to several others - but it took 100 days.

Anti-union group, MEA lock horns (again)

By Aug 20, 2015
Kyle Mahan / flickr http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

There's another squabble between an anti-public-union group and the union that represents most of Michigan's teachers. 

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy actively encourages teachers to quit the Michigan Education Association. The group posts videos of teachers giving the reasons why they quit, and advising others to follow their example. 