WUOMFM

Michigan State Police effort aims to boost bus safety

By 1 minute ago

Credit Sarah Hulett / Michigan Radio

The Michigan State Police says it's participating in a federal effort to ensure and promote bus safety.

The department's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division kicks off a two-week initiative Sunday that includes inspecting passenger buses for overall maintenance and verifying drivers' qualifications. Officials say violations could lead to service shutdowns.

Division Capt. Michael Krumm says in a release that riders expect buses are "mechanically sound" and drivers comply with the laws.

The effort is part of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's National Motorcoach Safety Initiative. The administration has launched a mobile app called SaferBus, which reviews carriers' safety records.

Tags: 
bus
public transit

Related Content

A new public transit system is being planned at the University of Michigan

By Bryce Huffman Nov 2, 2016
A bus on the University of Michigan's campus in Ann Arbor.
Corey Seeman / Flickr

Public transit could look very different on the University of Michigan’s campus in Ann Arbor by next summer.

Reinventing Public Urban Transportation and Mobility, or RITMO, is a proposed transit system that wants to combine fixed bus routes with a ride-sharing service similar to Uber or Lyft.

According to the university, students could get rides to and from bus stops that would give them more direct routes to their destinations.

Prop A: How much say should Detroiters have in their neighborhood’s development?

By Oct 25, 2016
Voting sign.
flickr user justgrimes / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

 

How much voice should people have about a development proposed for their neighborhood?

When a developer gets tax breaks or public funding, should the people living around that project get something?

Those questions are at the heart of a pair of a proposals in Detroit.The two competing community benefit ordinances, or CBOs, are on the November ballot.