Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert Young will retire in April

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert P. Young, Jr. announced today that he will retire by the end of April.

In a statement released by the court, Young says that he is proud of his accomplishments during his time as Chief Justice. 

"After more than 20 years in the judiciary, with 18 on the Supreme Court, I have decided that it’s time for me to take on the next chapter of my career. I am proud of what I have accomplished, especially while serving as Chief Justice. At the time I joined the Court, it was marked by acrimony. When I became Chief Justice, we proved that good people who may differ in their opinions can come together and accomplish important things for the people we serve – and we do it amicably."

Young plans to return to his former law firm, Dickinson Wright. 

The 65-year-old judge spent three years on the Michigan Court of Appeals and 18 on the Supreme Court. He was the Chief Justice for six years. That position was passed to Justice Stephen Markman in January.

