Michigan's community health centers face funding deadline

A big chunk of federal funding is on the line for Michigan’s community health centers.

The federal Health Center Fund is set to expire October 1st.

The fund provides tens of millions of dollars to centers that provide access to health care for more than 60 thousand Michiganders, more than half of whom are on Medicaid.

Center operators say losing the federal money may cause site closures, staff layoffs and reductions in education programs

“There’s a chance that we could lose 70% of our funding, which is a big chunk of change. That would really make some real big differences how we do things,” says Lisa Burnell, vice president with the Great Lakes Bay Health Centers.

Congress will not return to work until after Labor Day. But Burnell is optimistic Republicans and Democrats will agree to renew the program when they return to Washington in September.