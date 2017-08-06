WUOMFM

Michigan's community health centers face funding deadline

  • Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A big chunk of federal funding is on the line for Michigan’s community health centers.

The federal Health Center Fund is set to expire October 1st.  

The fund provides tens of millions of dollars to centers that provide access to health care for more than 60 thousand Michiganders, more than half of whom are on Medicaid. 

Center operators say losing the federal money may cause site closures, staff layoffs and reductions in education programs

“There’s a chance that we could lose 70% of our funding, which is a big chunk of change.   That would really make some real big differences how we do things,” says Lisa Burnell, vice president with the Great Lakes Bay Health Centers.

Congress will not return to work until after Labor Day. But Burnell is optimistic Republicans and Democrats will agree to renew the program when they return to Washington in September.

Related Content

Michigan health centers to get federal grants to expand

By May 5, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Ten community health centers in Michigan are getting million dollar federal grants to expand.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the money will pay for renovations and expansion. By expanding, the health centers will be able to provide more primary and preventative health services to people with little access.

The department’s Dr. Nicole Lurie toured the Genesee Community Health Center today. What she saw was a center bulging at the seams.

Community health centers could face cuts

By Rebecca Kruth Mar 23, 2015
A piggy bank, stethescope and bundle of one dollar bills
401(k) 2013 / Flickr

Community health centers in Michigan could lose up to 70% of their funding if Congress doesn't grant an extension this fall. 

700,000 Michigan residents use the centers for medical, dental and mental health services. 

The centers are concentrated in mostly urban and rural areas where many patents are limited by income, geographic location or both.

Michigan community health centers get federal grants

By May 1, 2012
wikimedia commons

10 community health centers in Michigan will get $19.6 million in federal funds.

Those health centers are key primary care providers for uninsured and underinsured people in many communities.

The money is part of about $11 billion provided to community health clinics through the national health care reform law.