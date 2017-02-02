WUOMFM
Mitchell: Great Lakes drinking water “not an issue we can risk” with Canada’s nuclear waste site

The Bruce Nuclear Power Plant
Credit Bruce Power / Ontario Power Generation

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is determined it’s going to build an underground storage bunker for nuclear waste at the Bruce Nuclear Power Plant in Kincardine, Ontario.

That location is less than a mile from Lake Huron.

Michigan’s congressional delegation has objected to the project every step of the way. Now, with a New Year and a new administration in the White House, come fresh efforts.

Paul Mitchell is the new Republican Congressman from Michigan’s 10th District. He and the other Michigan members of Congress have asked President Trump to pressure Canada to block the OPG proposal.

Mitchell put a letter together asking President Trump to address the issue with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking him to move the site to a location outside the Great Lakes basin.

Thirteen members of Congress from multiple states signed the letter.

And Mitchell was clear: This is not a bipartisan effort.

“Oh no, the Great Lakes is a source of drinking water for about 40 million people,” he said. “It makes up one-fifth of the world’s fresh water supply. Any risk to the Great Lakes whatsoever is a significant problem, whatever way you measure it. And a country the size of Canada, we have to be able to find a location that doesn’t risk that drinking water. It’s a massive issue.”

For the full interview, listen above.

