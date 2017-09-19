Mixtape: The music and politics of Eminem, Kid Rock, and Insane Clown Posse

Stateside's conversation with Paul Young, founder and publisher of Detroit Music Magazine, and Khalid Bhatti, the magazine's executive editor.

This past Sunday, Detroit Free Press music critic Brian McCollum looked at three white rap artists. They all launched their careers in Southeast Michigan in the 1990s. Since then, they've built national and international fan bases.

They're also on deeply divided sides of the political spectrum. We're talking about Eminem, Kid Rock, and ICP – Insane Clown Posse.

Paul Young, founder and publisher of Detroit Music Magazine, and Khalid Bhatti​, the magazine's executive editor, joined Stateside today to discuss the music and politics of these artists.

