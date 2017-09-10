WUOMFM

More than 1,000 Michigan National Guard members heading to Florida

By AP 19 seconds ago
  • A mission briefing
    A mission briefing
    Michigan National Guard

The Michigan Army National Guard is sending more than 1,000 soldiers to the South to help people affected by Hurricane Irma.

Maj. Gen. Gregory Vadnais says Guard members "are anxious to get down there" as soon as possible.

The Guard says it will be providing security, humanitarian assistance and aircraft maintenance. Approximately 425 soldiers from the 126th Infantry Regiment will first head to Camp Grayling in northern Michigan, pack equipment and then depart for Florida on Tuesday.

There will be dozens of vehicles and trucks in that convoy.

“Soldiers and Airmen of the Michigan National Guard stand ready to respond to Hurricane Irma,” according to a post on the state’s National Guard Facebook page. 

Tags: 
michigan national guard

Related Content

24 Michigan National Guard members deploy to Texas, more on standby

By Aug 30, 2017
National Guardsmen pulling people onto boat.
Army National Guard photo by Capt. Martha Nigrelle

The Michigan National Guard is deploying 24 guardsmen and three helicopters — two CH-47 Chinooks, and one UH-72 Lakota — to Texas on Thursday to assist with Hurricane Harvey rescue and relief efforts. Approximately 350 additional guardsmen are on standby.

National Guard to test residential wells for toxic plume

By May 23, 2017
Training in a Black Hawk helicopter at Camp Grayling.
USDOD

The Michigan National Guard plans to test residential drinking wells near its main training facility after a plume of toxic chemicals was discovered in groundwater.

MLive  reports that a meeting about the testing was held Friday for residents living near Camp Grayling. The National Guard says about 100 homes with private wells just west and south of the Grayling Army Airfield are at risk of contamination from toxic fluorocarbons.

Residents near Selfridge Air Base may hear sirens, simulated gunfire during training exercise

By Aug 9, 2017
Selfridge Air Base
U.S. Air National Guard

A training exercise at a military base northeast of Detroit could include sirens, loudspeakers, and simulated gunfire.

Officials at Selfridge Air National Guard base in Harrison Township say the training will be held Wednesday and people living nearby might hear some of the exercise.

Water distribution sites shifting in Flint

By May 23, 2016
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The last Flint fire station distributing water to city residents will stop doing it by the end of this week.

Michigan National Guardsmen have been handing out cases of bottled water and filters at the fire station on Martin Luther King for months.

Gen. Greg Vadnais leads the Michigan National Guard. He credits the public’s support for the guard’s ability to respond to the city’s drinking water crisis.

“It’s really helped us to be able to complete our mission to provide the resources to them that they needed,” Vadnais sais last week.