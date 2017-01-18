More than 700 claims filed by patients of fraud cancer doctor

More than 700 people have filed claims for payment in the case of a Detroit-area doctor who put patients through needless cancer treatments. Federal Judge Paul Borman got an update Tuesday from the government and a contractor hired to handle claims. No money has been paid yet. Farid Fata is serving a 45-year prison sentence. The government has collected $13 million from him, although a whistleblower will get a share. Anyone who was a Fata patient between 2005 and 2013 can file a claim for out-of-pocket expenses, such as co-payments and deductibles. There also will be money for a portion of funeral expenses. Ellen Piligian says the toughest part has been collecting old records. She's seeking $4,000 on behalf of her late father. The deadline to file was Nov. 14.