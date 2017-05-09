WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

National group ranks Michigan’s most conservative lawmakers

By 32 minutes ago
  • An American flag, an elephant and a donkey.
    How do rankings of lawmakers on their conservative credentials effect political polarization?
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

In Michigan, the news report Inside Michigan Politics ranks the most conservative and the most liberal members of the state legislators. Among conservatives, ranking among the most conservative lawmakers is “branding.” It’s going to be on campaign literature.

For the second year, there's another ranking for most conservative legislators in Michigan. It's put out by the national group American Conservative Union.

So who are the most conservative lawmakers in Michigan?

Stateside’s Lester Graham spoke with Larry Hart, a senior fellow with the American Conservative Union, about his group’s findings. The two also discussed the methodology behind the rankings, and the effect such tests of ideology could have on political polarization in the state. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
michigan house of representatives
american conservative union
Inside Michigan Politics

Related Content

Roll call votes help hold legislators accountable. In the state House, they aren’t happening.

By May 5, 2017
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

 


A Facebook post from Representative Andy Schor​, D-Lansing, caught some attention this week. He accused the Republican Speaker Pro-Tempore Lee Chatfield of violating the rules of the House and the state’s Constitution.

House OKs keeping expelled lawmakers from filling own seats

By Mar 9, 2017
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan House has approved legislation to prohibit a lawmaker who resigns or who has been expelled from office from running in the special election to fill the seat.

The bill passed 72-36 Thursday is a response to former Reps. Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat running in special elections to finish the remainder of their terms in 2015. He had resigned and she had been expelled after being accused of misusing state resources to try to cover up their extramarital affair.

Lobbyists, legislation, and learning curves: New state reps share their expectations and goals

By Jan 10, 2017
thetoad / Flickr

At noon this Wednesday, state lawmakers begin a new legislative session in Lansing. There are 43 new members entering the 110 member State House of Representatives.

Many of these new members are replacing incumbents who faced terms limitations, while others defeated sitting representatives. They come from rural districts and urban districts, from the banks of the Detroit River to the Wisconsin border in the western U.P.

This week, we spoke with two of the new representatives, Beth Griffin, Republican of Mattawan, and Abdullah Hammoud, Democrat of Dearborn.