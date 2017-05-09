National group ranks Michigan’s most conservative lawmakers

Stateside's conversation with Larry Hart, senior fellow with the American Conservative Union.

In Michigan, the news report Inside Michigan Politics ranks the most conservative and the most liberal members of the state legislators. Among conservatives, ranking among the most conservative lawmakers is “branding.” It’s going to be on campaign literature.

For the second year, there's another ranking for most conservative legislators in Michigan. It's put out by the national group American Conservative Union.

So who are the most conservative lawmakers in Michigan?

Stateside’s Lester Graham spoke with Larry Hart, a senior fellow with the American Conservative Union, about his group’s findings. The two also discussed the methodology behind the rankings, and the effect such tests of ideology could have on political polarization in the state.

