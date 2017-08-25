Neighborhood guidebook gathers stories from voices around Detroit

Stateside's conversation with Aaron Foley, chief storyteller for the city of Detroit.

Aaron Foley is the city of Detroit's chief storyteller – and yes, that is a position in city government. He's also the author of How to Live in Detroit Without Being a Jackass.

His latest work gathers neighborhood stories from writers who live or have lived all around the city. It's titled The Detroit Neighborhood Guidebook, and Foley is the editor.

"I wanted something honest," Foley said. "You know, I wanted the bumps, the bruises, but I also wanted the highs, the flowers, the perfume – all of that. Because that's what Detroit has always been to almost all of us. It's everything."

Listen above to get an idea of the breadth of stories and perspectives the guidebook includes.

