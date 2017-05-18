New bill would mean hands off cell phones while driving

Stateside's conversation with State Rep. Martin Howrylak, R-Troy.

Nothing like having your car totaled by a driver who was probably playing Pokemon Go to sharpen your focus on distracted driving.

That's what happened to state Rep. Martin Howrylak (R-Troy), ironically, while the he was writing House Bill 4466. That bill zeros in on drivers and their hand-held cell phones.

From the floor of the State House, Rep. Howrylak joined Stateside today.

“The bill still allows for us to use these devices while we’re driving," he said. "The key is that it has to be voice-activated. In other words, you can’t be engaged with it visually or physically. Hands on the wheel, or at least one hand on the wheel, and eyes looking straight ahead. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

For more about the bill, and the motivation behind it, listen above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)