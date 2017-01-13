New curators at DIA highlight museum’s approach to reach African-Americans

Our conversation with Taylor Renee Aldridge and Lucy Mensah, new assistant curators at the Detroit Institute of Arts

There are some new faces in the management of the Detroit Institute of Arts’ (DIA) contemporary collection. According to BLAC Detroit Magazine, for the first time in 15 years, there is a staff of three in the contemporary department.

Laurie Ann Farrell, the new curator, is now joined by two assistant curators, Taylor Renee Aldridge and Lucy Mensah, who joined Stateside to talk about the museum and their roles.

Mensah and Aldridge, both young, African-American women, are excited to be a part of the museum's continuing effort to strengthen its relationship with the African-American community in Detroit. The contemporary art collection at the DIA has expanded in recent years, especially in the number of black artists on display.

Some of the iconic artists on display include Benny Andrews, Bob Thompson, Jacob Lawrence and recently made headlines with the acquisition of a David Hammons' sculpture entitled, "Bird."

Listen to the full interview above to hear the DIA's plans to reach out to African-Americans, and all citizens in Detroit to discover the museum and the art and culture it offers.

